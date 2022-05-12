Scientists reveal eight new sources of black hole echoes

As a black hole pulls in gas and dust from an orbiting star, it can give off spectacular bursts of X-ray light that bounce and echo off the inspiraling gas, briefly illuminating a black hole's extreme surroundings.
Now MIT astronomers are looking for flashes and echoes from nearby black hole X-ray binaries -- systems with a star orbiting, and occasionally being eaten away by a black hole. They are analysing the echoes from such systems to reconstruct a black hole's immediate, extreme vicinity.
In a study appearing today in the Astrophysical Journal, the researchers report using a new automated search tool, which they've coined the "Reverberation Machine," to comb through satellite data for signs of black hole echoes.
In their search, they have discovered eight new echoing black hole binaries in our galaxy. Previously, only two such systems in the Milky Way were known to emit X-ray echoes.
In comparing the echoes across systems, the team has pieced together a general picture of how a black hole evolves during an outburst. Across all systems, they observed that a black hole first undergoes a "hard" state, whipping up a corona of high-energy photons along with a jet of relativistic particles that are launched away at close to the speed of light.
The researchers discovered that at a certain point, the black hole gives off one final, high-energy flash, before transitioning to a "soft," low-energy state.
This final flash may be a sign that a black hole's corona, the region of high-energy plasma just outside a black hole's boundary, briefly expands, ejecting a final burst of high-energy particles before disappearing entirely.
These findings could help to explain how larger, supermassive black holes at the centre of a galaxy can eject particles across vastly cosmic scales to shape a galaxy's formation.