Scientists reveal eight new sources of black hole echoes

Astronomers have discovered eight new black hole binaries that echo around our galaxy, allowing them to piece together a common picture of how a black hole moves in an explosion, according to a new study.

The findings of the research were published in the 'The Astrophysical Journal' by MIT graduate student Jingyi Wang and other co-authors including Matteo Lucchini and Ron Remillard at MIT, along with collaborators from Caltech and other institutions. Scattered across our Milky Way galaxy are tens of millions of black holes, immensely strong gravitational wells of spacetime, from which in-falling matter, and even light, can never escape. Black holes are dark by definition, except on rare occasions when they feed.