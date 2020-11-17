SpaceX Crew Dragon with 4 astronauts reaches space station

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, named "Resilience" carrying four astronauts, has successfully docked to the International Space Station, more than one day after launching atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida.

The SpaceX Crew-1 mission with NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi lifted off at 7.27 pm EST on Sunday (5.57 a.m. on Monday India time).

The mission is the first of the six certified, crew missions NASA, and SpaceX will fly as a part of the agency's Commercial Crew Programme.