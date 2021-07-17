Statins can cut death risk in Covid patients

Patients taking statin medications–commonly used to reduce blood cholesterol levels–are at a 41 per cent lower risk of in-hospital death from Covid-19, researchers have found.

Statins block liver enzymes responsible for making cholesterol. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 93 per cent of patients who use a cholesterol-lowering drug use a statin.

The use of statins or an anti-hypertension medication was associated with a 32 per cent lower risk of death among Covid-19 in patients with a history of cardiovascular disease or hypertension.