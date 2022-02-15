Study discusses distant galaxies and true nature of dark matter

Paolo Salucci added, “By studying the movement of stars in approximately 300 distant galaxies, we discovered that these objects also had a halo of dark matter, and that, by starting out from the centre of a galaxy, this halo effectively has a region in which its density is constant”.

This trait had already been observed in studies examining nearby galaxies, some of which were also the work of SISSA.

The new research has revealed, however, that this central region had something that was wholly unexpected within the context of the so-called “standard model of cosmology”.

Sharma said that “as a result of the contrast between the properties of nearby and distant spiral galaxies - that is, between today’s galaxies and their forebears from seven billion years earlier, we could see that not only is there an unexplained region with a constant density of dark matter, but also that its dimensions increase over time as if being subjected to a process of ongoing expansion and dilution.”

This evidence is very difficult to be explained if the dark matter particles did not interact, as posited in the Lambda-CDM model. “In the research we recently published,” said Sharma, “we offer evidence of direct interaction between dark matter and ordinary matter, that over time slowly builds up a region of consistent density from the centre of the galaxy outwards.” But there’s more.