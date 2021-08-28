Study finds common pesticide may contribute to global obesity crisis

A study led by McMaster University scientists has found that a commonly-used pesticide could be partially responsible for the global obesity crisis.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Nature Communications'.

Researchers discovered that chlorpyrifos, which is banned for use on foods in Canada but widely sprayed on fruits and vegetables in many other parts of the world, slows down the burning of calories in the brown adipose tissue of mice.

Reducing this burning of calories, a process known as diet-induced thermogenesis, causes the body to store these extra calories, promoting obesity.