Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

A study of the Ophiuchus star-forming complex has offered new insights into the conditions in which our own solar system was born.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Nature Astronomy'. A region of active star formation in the constellation Ophiuchus is giving astronomers new insights into the conditions in which our own solar system was born.

In particular, the study showed how our solar system may have become enriched with short-lived radioactive elements.

Evidence of this enrichment process has been around since the 1970s when scientists studying certain mineral inclusions in meteorites concluded that they were pristine remnants of the infant solar system and contained the decay products of short-lived radionuclides.