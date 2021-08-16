Study suggest giraffes are highly socially complex species

Evidence has been discovered that giraffes are as socially complex as elephants, according to a new study by scientists at the University of Bristol.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Mammal Review'. Traditionally, giraffes were thought to have little or no social structure, and only fleeting, weak relationships.

However, in the last ten years, research has shown that giraffe social organisation is much more advanced than once thought.

In the study, Zoe Muller of Bristol's School of Biological Sciences has demonstrated that giraffes spend up to 30 per cent of their lives in a post-reproductive state.