New research links brain waves directly to memory

Neurons in the brain generate rhythmic patterns of electrical activity. One of the unanswered problems in neuroscience is what generates these rhythmic signals, known as oscillations. Researchers at the University of Arizona discovered that simply remembering experiences might trigger them, much more so than actually experiencing the event.

The researchers, whose findings are published in the journal Neuron, specifically focused on what are known as theta oscillations, which emerge in the brain's hippocampus region during activities like exploration, navigation and sleep.

The hippocampus plays a crucial role in the brain's ability to remember the past. Prior to this study, it was believed that the external environment played a more important role in driving theta oscillations, said Arne Ekstrom, professor of cognition and neural systems in the UArizona Department of Psychology and senior author of the study. But Ekstrom and his collaborators found that memory generated in the brain is the main driver of theta activity.