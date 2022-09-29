Google harnesses quantum mechanics at US lab

Outside, balmy September sunshine warms an idyllic coast, as California basks in yet another perfect day.

Inside, it's minus 460 Fahrenheit (-273 Celsius) in some spots, pockets of cold that bristle with the impossible physics of quantum mechanics -- a science in which things can simultaneously exist, not exist and also be something in between.

This is Google's Quantum AI laboratory, where dozens of super-smart people labor in an office kitted out with climbing walls and electric bikes to shape the next generation of computers -- a generation that will be unlike anything users currently have in their pockets or offices.