Adult friendships can overcome childhood trauma, even in baboons: Study

Years of studies have demonstrated that having traumatic experiences as a child, such as having an alcoholic parent or growing up in a chaotic home, increases your chances of having poorer health and a lower chance of surviving.

But mounting evidence suggests that forging strong social relationships can help mitigate these effects. And not just for people, but for our primate cousins, too.

Drawing on 36 years of data, a new study of nearly 200 baboons in southern Kenya finds that adversity early in life can take years off their lifespan, but strong social bonds with other baboons in adulthood can help get them back.

“It’s like the saying from the King James Apocrypha, ‘a faithful friend is the medicine of life,’” said senior author Susan Alberts, professor of biology and evolutionary anthropology at Duke University.