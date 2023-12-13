With eye on China, Dutch and Koreans vow stronger chip ties

Several Western powers have imposed restrictions on exporting advanced chip-making equipment to China, fearing its use to develop high-tech weaponry.

Beijing has described this as "technological terrorism".

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte told reporters: "We both have thriving technology sectors that are well matched."

"ASML... makes machines for the microchips produced in South Korea. Our countries are now going to step up co-operation in this field," he said.

Rutte also mentioned the "security risks" involved in the sector and stressed: "We must help each other protect the value chain."

For his part, Yoon said the two countries wanted to "combine each other's strengths" in the semiconductor field but also emphasised the security aspect.

"Semiconductors are a very important part not only of the economic industry but also of security and the military," he said.