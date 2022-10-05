Spotlight on synthetic tissues and mRNA

The development of mRNA vaccines, “bioorthogonal chemistry” or even artificial skin are some of the discoveries tipped for the Nobel Chemistry Prize announced Wednesday, which experts see as a toss-up.

The winner -- or winners -- of the prestigious award will be unveiled at 11:45am (0945 GMT) “at the earliest” by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

Last year, the academy honoured Germany’s Benjamin List and US-British dual national David MacMillan for their development of a precise tool for molecular construction known as asymmetric organocatalysis.

Thought to be among the favourites for the medicine prize that was announced on Monday -- which went to Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo -- the pioneers of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines could see their work instead snatching the chemistry category.