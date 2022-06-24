World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

In his laboratory in the Caribbean island group city of Pointe-a-Pitre, he marvelled at a test tube containing strands that look like white eyelashes.

"At first I thought it was anything but a bacterium because something two centimetres (in size) just couldn't be one", he said.

The researcher first spotted the strange filaments in a patch of sulphur-rich mangrove sediment in 2009.

Techniques including electronic microscopy revealed it was a bacterial organism, but there was no guarantee it was a single cell.