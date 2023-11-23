Medication significantly decreases TB growth, find scientists

A promising new cancer treatment looks to be especially successful against tuberculosis (TB), one of the world's most fatal infectious diseases.

Texas Biomedical Research Institute (Texas Biomed) scientists discovered that the medication significantly decreases TB growth, especially in drug-resistant bacteria. The findings, published in the journal Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, were made in unique cellular models containing TB-infected human cells, which can aid in the screening of future TB medications and therapies such as this one.

The medication tested in this study comprises two molecules, one of which is already FDA-approved for use in cancer patients and another that is being tested in Phase 1/2 cancer clinical trials.