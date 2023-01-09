Study challenges previous ideas regarding Alzheimer's disease

A new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology study challenges existing ideas of how the buildup of a protein called amyloid beta (AB) in the brain is related to Alzheimer's disease.

While buildup of amyloid protein has been associated with Alzheimer's-related neurotic degeneration, little is known about how the protein relates to normal brain aging, said University Professor Caleb Finch, the study's senior author William F Kieschnick, chair in the Neurobiology of Aging at the USC Leonard Davis School.

To explore the levels of AB in human brains, the researchers analysed tissue samples from both healthy brains and brains of patients with dementia. More severe Alzheimer's cases were indicated by higher Braak staging scores, a measurement of how widely signs of Alzheimer's pathology are found within the brain.