What do scientists hope to learn from total solar eclipse in US? 

When a rare total solar eclipse sweeps across North America on 8 April, scientists will be able to gather invaluable data on everything from the Sun's atmosphere to strange animal behaviors -- and even possible effects on humans.

It comes with the Sun near the peak of its 11-year solar cycle, setting the stage for a breathtaking display: The corona will glow spectacularly from the Moon's silhouette along the path of totality, a corridor stretching from Mexico to Canada via the United States.

Total solar eclipses offer "incredible scientific opportunities," NASA deputy administrator Pam Melroy told a press conference this week about the celestial event.

The US space agency is one of the institutions at the ready for the eclipse, with plans to launch so-called "sounding rockets" to study the effects on Earth's upper atmosphere.

Here is a look at what researchers are hoping to learn from the upcoming eclipse: