Twitter safety exec quits after anti-trans video strife

Twitter's head of trust and safety on Friday confirmed she had quit the company, her departure coming after owner Elon Musk endorsed an anti-transgender video shared on the platform.

"I know there's been a lot of speculation regarding what happened," read a post on Ella Irwin's Twitter account late Friday, a day after her resignation was reported in US media.

"I did resign but this has been a once in a lifetime experience," she added, without revealing any reason for suddenly leaving her job at Twitter.