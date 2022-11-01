Twitter board dissolved, leaving Musk as sole director

Elon Musk has become Twitter's sole director after finalizing his USD 44 billion purchase of the social media site and dissolving its corporate board, documents filed Monday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed.

The documents state that the "consummation of the Merger" occurred on 27 October, at which point "Mr. Musk became the sole director of Twitter," while the entire board, including CEO Parag Agrawal, were let go.