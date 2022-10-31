Twitter will revise how it verifies users: Elon Musk

Twitter will revise its user verification process, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday, just days after he took over one of the world's most influential social media platforms.

"Whole verification process is being revamped right now", Musk said in his tweet without giving more details on what may change.

Twitter TWTR.Nis considering charging for the coveted blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder, technology newsletter Platformer reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.