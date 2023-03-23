TikTok banned in UK parliament

Individual lawmakers who are dedicated users of TikTok, such as energy security secretary Grant Shapps, will still be able to use the app on their own phones, but not when connected via parliament's own WiFi network.

The UK announced last week a security ban of TikTok on government devices, in line with action by the European Union and the United States.

Shapps, who has more than 14,000 followers on TikTok, said he would comply with the ban on his government phone, but still use the app on his own devices.

The devolved government of Scotland announced Thursday that it would also ban the app on its official devices.

TikTok's owner ByteDance and the Chinese government have dismissed the security fears over the app and denounced the Western bans as politically motivated.