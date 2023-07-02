Twitter restricts number of posts users can read

Elon Musk announced Saturday that Twitter would temporarily restrict how many tweets users could read per day, in a move meant to tamp down on the use of the site’s data by artificial intelligence companies.

The platform is limiting verified accounts to reading 6,000 tweets a day. Non-verified users—the free accounts that make up the majority of users—are limited to reading 600 tweets per day.

New unverified accounts would be limited to 300 tweets.

The decision was made “to address extreme levels of data scraping” and “system manipulation” by third-party platforms, Musk said in a tweet Saturday afternoon, as some users quickly hit their limits.

“Goodbye Twitter” was a trending topic in the United States following Musk’s announcement.