Instagram’s Threads search now supports all languages

Instagram's Twitter/X rival, Threads, is getting more aggressive by bringing its keyword search function to every area where the app is accessible. Before being rolled out to the majority of other English- and Spanish-speaking nations, including the United States, in September, the feature was first tested in English-speaking regions, such as Australia and New Zealand, in August, reported TechCrunch.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has announced that keyword searches will now be "supported in all languages."

According to TechCrunch that will make the app, now used by nearly 100 million people per month, more useful to a broader, global audience. The news also comes on the heels of reports that Threads is nearing an EU launch.