Facebook withdraws 2.2m suspicious ads ahead of US polls

Facebook has withdrawn over 2.2 million advertisements and 120,000 posts on Facebook and Instagram that attempted to obstruct the 3 November US presidential election, Facebook’s head of global affairs Nick Clegg revealed on Sunday.

In an interview to French media outlet Journal du Dimanche, Clegg informed that the company posted warnings on 150 million fake news verified by the third-party independent media.

“We are not foolproof, and we will never remove or identify all false information or hateful content. But our election strategy, our teams and our technologies are continually improving,” he said in the interview.

“What we have put in place for this election is unprecedented. Facebook is much better prepared today than in 2016,” Clegg added.