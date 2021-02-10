Facebook’s Head of Safety shares tips to keep kids safe online

Over the last 12 months most of us have spent more time online than ever before. In particular, young people have moved beyond using the internet just to connect with friends or research a school assignment.

The internet has become a lifeline and there have been times where young people have spent the majority of their day online during home schooling.

While we are fortunate to live in a time where a global pandemic means minimal interruption to education, Safer Internet Day is an opportunity to reflect on what we can do to create a better online world for young people.

Amber Hawkes, Head of Safety, Facebook Asia Pacific shared with IANSlife how parents can navigate online safety of and for their young ones.

She said: “It can feel overwhelming trying to navigate the ever-changing world of online safety with kids. But the most important thing we can do is to start a dialogue and keep open channels of communication.”