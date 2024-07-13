YouTube profits from misinformation

Videos with incorrect dates of one's death; misleading news on prime minister, ministers and armed forces; and incorrect information on various issues including education, religion, games, entertainment and disasters are available on the popular video-sharing platform YouTube.

These misinformation videos, which are mostly related to politics, also display ads for various brands and products including locally popular businesses brands, thereby, generating profits for the platform, and when attention is drawn, the platform authorities do not pay heed to the matter in most cases.

Dismisslab, the research unit of private firm Digitally Right which works on the influence of the information ecosystem, said these in a report released on 10 July.

Researchers at Dismisslab analysed 2,042 fact-check articles published between 1 January 2023 and 30 September 2023, on seven fact-checking websites covering Bangladesh including Dismislab, Rumor Scanner, Boom, Newschecker, Fact Crescendo, Fact-Watch, and AFP Fact Check.

They then searched the titles of false or misleading claims from these articles on YouTube to identify corresponding videos between November and December 2023. Researchers found “700 unique misinformation content, already fact-checked by independent fact-checkers, have been alive and thriving on YouTube generating views and engagement till March 2024.” Politics dominates these videos with 25 per cent, followed by religious content (about 15 per cent), sports and disasters.