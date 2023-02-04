Social Media

Bangladesh among top three Facebook user countries 

Prothom Alo English Desk
This file photo taken on 28 October 2021 shows an illustration photo taken in Los Angeles of a person watches on a smartphone Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiling the META logoAFP

Bangladesh has turned out to be one of the top three countries where people are most active on Facebook. It is preceded by respectively India and the Philippines, according to a report released by facebook’s parent company Meta. 

The report said an average of 2 billion people logged in to Facebook at least once every day in December 2022. The figure is one-fourth of the total population of the world. 

Of them, people of India, the Philippines and Bangladesh used the social media platform the most. 

The number of daily active users (DAUs) was 1.93 billion in December 2021 and it rose by 4 per cent or 70 million in December 2022. Meta attributed the rise to the high number of users in India, the Philippines and Bangladesh. 

Also, Bangladesh is one of the top three countries on the list of monthly active users (MAUs) of Facebook. According to the Meta report, Facebook registered a total of 2.96 billion MAUs worldwide in December last year with a year-on-year growth of 2 per cent. 

Here, Meta attributed the rising trend to the high number of users in Nigeria, India and Bangladesh.

2022 was a comparatively bad year for Meta and it, in an unprecedented move in its history, declared to lay off 13 per cent or 11,000 workers in November. 

