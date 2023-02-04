Bangladesh among top three Facebook user countries 

Bangladesh has turned out to be one of the top three countries where people are most active on Facebook. It is preceded by respectively India and the Philippines, according to a report released by facebook’s parent company Meta.

The report said an average of 2 billion people logged in to Facebook at least once every day in December 2022. The figure is one-fourth of the total population of the world.

Of them, people of India, the Philippines and Bangladesh used the social media platform the most.