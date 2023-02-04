Bangladesh among top three Facebook user countries 

The number of daily active users (DAUs) was 1.93 billion in December 2021 and it rose by 4 per cent or 70 million in December 2022. Meta attributed the rise to the high number of users in India, the Philippines and Bangladesh.
Also, Bangladesh is one of the top three countries on the list of monthly active users (MAUs) of Facebook. According to the Meta report, Facebook registered a total of 2.96 billion MAUs worldwide in December last year with a year-on-year growth of 2 per cent.
Here, Meta attributed the rising trend to the high number of users in Nigeria, India and Bangladesh.
2022 was a comparatively bad year for Meta and it, in an unprecedented move in its history, declared to lay off 13 per cent or 11,000 workers in November.