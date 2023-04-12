Elon Musk says 'many mistakes' made since Twitter takeover

Twitter boss Elon Musk said running the social media network has been "quite a rollercoaster" and acknowledged "many mistakes" along the way, six months after he bought the company for $44 billion.

In a live interview with the BBC after agreeing to a last-minute invitation for the "spontaneity" of it, Musk appeared to tacitly acknowledge that one of those errors was the decision to label the broadcaster's account "government-funded media".

He said he would change the designation on the BBC's Twitter handle after the broadcaster objected.

"We want it as truthful and accurate as possible -- we're adjusting the label to 'publicly funded'," Musk said.

Britain's national broadcaster is predominantly funded by an annual license fee set by the government but paid by individual households.