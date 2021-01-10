Now Apple removes conservative app Parler from App Store

After Google, Apple on Sunday took down Parler, a social media app for conservatives and far-right extremists, from its App Store over encouraging violence in the US.

The Cupertino-based tech giant gave an ultimatum to Parler on Friday to moderate its app or be removed.

“Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues,” Apple said in a statement.

“Parler has not upheld its commitment to moderate and remove harmful or dangerous content encouraging violence and illegal activity, and is not in compliance with the App Store Review Guidelines,” it added.