Telegram could face greater EU scrutiny

Durov is accused of failing to curb extremist and illegal content on the increasingly controversial platform, which has over 900 million followers.

Telegram had already been in the European Union’s crosshairs before the French criminal investigation. Senior EU officials have described Telegram as an “issue”.

But now independently of the French probe, the European Commission is investigating whether Telegram has the minimum number of users that would require it to comply with more stringent rules.

The EU’s focus is on the “social network” part of the platform, which has channels with hundreds of thousands of subscribers, and not on one-to-one messaging between contacts, like on WhatsApp or Signal.