Rising tide of leaks threatens to inundate Facebook

Articles in the New York Times, Washington Post and elsewhere on Friday focused on how Facebook apparently intensified political division.

Examples included an internal finding that 10 per cent of political content viewed by US users in the days after the election perpetuated the falsehood that the vote had been rigged.

What has come to be known as the "Big Lie" has been repeated relentlessly by former president Donald Trump and enraged his supporters, who stormed the US Capital in a deadly attack on 6 January.