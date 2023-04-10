After backlash, Twitter now calls NPR -- and BBC -- 'government-funded'

Twitter has backtracked after an uproar for labeling the US radio network NPR as "state- affiliated media" and now calls it "government-funded."

Elon Musk's social media network has also applied that new label to the BBC, which is funded predominantly by British households paying a license fee.

Britain's beloved national broadcaster has reached out to Twitter for clarification, news reports said.

The change in how Twitter refers to Washington-based National Public Radio happened quietly overnight Saturday and comes after the network complained that the term "state-affiliated" was disparaging and inaccurate.

Twitter last week branded NPR in the same way as government-owned Chinese and Russian platforms.