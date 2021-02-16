Social media app Parler crawls back online on 'independent technology'

Parler, a social media service popular with American right-wing users that virtually vanished after the US Capitol riot, re-launched on Monday and said its new platform was built on "sustainable, independent technology."

In a statement announcing the relaunch, Parler also said it had appointed Mark Meckler as its interim chief executive, replacing John Matze who was fired by the board this month.

Parler went dark after being cut off by major service providers that accused the app of failing to police violent content related to the deadly on 6 January attack on the US Capitol by followers of then-US President Donald Trump.

Despite the relaunch, the website was still not opening for many users and the app was not available for download on mobile stores run by Apple and Alphabet-owned Google, which had earlier banned the app.

While several users took to rival Twitter to complain they were unable to access the service, a few others said they could access their existing account.