Taliban order TikTok, PUBG ban in entertainment crackdown

The apps "made the young generation go astray", the cabinet said in a statement, adding the telecommunications ministry had been ordered to shut them down.

It also directed the ministry to stop TV channels from showing "immoral material", although little is being broadcast beyond news and religious content.

Despite promising a softer version of the harsh Islamist rule that characterised their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban have slowly introduced suffocating restrictions on social life -- particularly for women.