Twitter suffers outage, users flummoxed

Twitter users in various countries on Monday experienced problems like slow app loading and were unable to send direct messages (DMs).

Over 15,000 users reported problems with Twitter on app outage tracking website Downdetector.

“User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 10:56 AM EDT. downdetector.com/status/twitter/ RT if you’re also having problems,” the portal tweeted.

However, the platform was working fine for users in India.