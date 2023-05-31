imo brings Light feature to enhance the experience of video calling

Arif Ahmed, an imo user, shared his experience, “It can be quite frustrating to do a video call in dimly lit spaces; hence, we appreciate the new feature of imo – Light feature, which helped me to talk with my friends and family members conveniently. Now, I don’t have to worry about being in a brightly lit room for a video call; I can just be anywhere and turn the feature on whenever needed.”

Regarding the new feature introduction, Mehran Kabir, Business Director of imo, said, “At imo, we have always placed our users’ needs at the forefront of our endeavors. Research conducted by our team revealed that a staggering 35 per cent of video calls on the platform occur in relatively dark environments. The Light feature exemplifies our team’s commitment to ensuring that our users can connect with their families and friends seamlessly. We firmly believe technology should aim to empower individuals and bridge the gaps created by external constraints. Our overwhelmingly positive response during the testing phase further encouraged us to officially bring the feature to cause a real difference in people’s lives.”