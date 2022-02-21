YouTube rolls out new feature on live streaming

American online video sharing and social media platform YouTube is coming out with a new feature that will make it easier for users to identify a channel when it's live streaming.

The company is adding a new indicator to show when a channel is live streaming on the platform, its chief product officer Neal Mohan announced on Twitter. The feature consists of showing a ring with the word "Live" on it around a channel's profile picture when they're live streaming, which you can tap to jump straight into the live broadcast. The feature should make it easier to find live content as you browse YouTube, reported The Verge.