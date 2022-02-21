Telecom operators to send all SMS-notifications in Bangla from June

Telecom minister Mustafa Jabbar has called on all the telecom operators to complete the activities related to sending SMS in Bangla by June, reports UNB.

He said that 91 per cent of the technical works related to sending SMS in Bangla have already been completed. The telecom operators have finish the remaining works by June.

The minister said this while inaugurating the service to send all the SMS-notification from the telecom operators in Bangla to mark the language martyrs day at the conference room of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Sunday.