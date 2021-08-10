TikTok overtakes Facebook as world's most downloaded app

Chinese short-video platform TikTok has overtaken Facebook as the most downloaded social media app in the world, the media reported.

According to Nikkei Asia, a global survey of downloads in 2020 showed TikTok on top of the list of social media providers for the first time since the study was first conducted in 2018.

The report said that TikTok's parent company ByteDance launched the international version of short-video platform in 2017, and has since overtaken Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, all of which are Facebook owned, in downloads, even in the US.