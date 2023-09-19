UK focuses on transparency, access with new AI principles

Britain set out principles on Monday designed to prevent artificial intelligence (AI) models from being dominated by a handful of tech companies to the detriment of consumers and businesses, by emphasising the need for accountability and transparency.

Britain's anti-trust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), is, like other authorities around the world, trying to control some of the potential negative consequences of AI without stifling innovation.

The seven principles it listed aim to regulate foundational models such as ChatGPT by making developers accountable, by preventing Big Tech tying up the tech in their walled platforms, and by stopping anti-competitive conduct like bundling.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said on Monday there was real potential for the technology to turbocharge productivity and make millions of everyday tasks easier – but a positive future could not be taken for granted.