World's largest plant capturing CO2 from air starts up in Iceland

The world's largest plant designed to suck carbon dioxide out of the air and turning it into rock started running on Wednesday, the companies behind the plant said.

The plant, named Orca, after the Icelandic word ‘orka’ meaning ‘energy’, consists of four units, each made up of two metal boxes, similar in appearance to the containers used for maritime transport.

Constructed by Switzerland's Climeworks and Iceland's Carbfix, the plant in its full capacity will draw 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) out of the air every year, according to the companies.