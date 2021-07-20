World’s richest man Jeff Bezos lifts off on inaugural space voyage

Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, and three crewmates blasted off from the West Texas desert on Tuesday aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard-a launch vehicle for a suborbital flight, another milestone in ushering in a new era of private space travel.

The spacecraft ignited its BE-3 engines for a liftoff from Blue Origin's Launch Site One facility about 32 km outside the rural town of Van Horn.

There were generally clear skies with a few patchy clouds on a cool morning for the launch.