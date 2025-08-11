ChatGPT creator Sam Altman's prediction on 2030 will shock you

We've crossed the boundary to the point of no return. The journey has begun. Humanity is very close to creating digital super intelligence. Even so, it still doesn't feel as strange as it should.

Robots haven't started walking the streets yet. We don't speak to AI day and night. People still die from illness. We still can't travel into space whenever we want. Much of the universe is still unknown to us.

Yet, we've created some technologies that are in many ways more intelligent than humans. These can increase a user's capabilities many times over. We have already accomplished what seemed to be the most impossible task. It was very difficult to create GPT-4 and 3. But the knowledge we gained through this process is what will take us a long way.

AI will contribute to the world in many ways. But the biggest benefit will be that science will advance much faster from now on. As a result, human productivity will increase. This could lead to a better quality of life and a much brighter future. It feels good to think about how much we can achieve in the future.