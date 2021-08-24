YouTube's Partner Programme reaches 2 mn creators

Google-owned YouTube now has two million creators who are part of its money-making partner programme, and the company paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies over the last three years.

YouTube Partner Programme (YPP) is a first-of-its-kind open monetisation initiative where anyone who qualified could join and start making money.

"Now, more than two million creators participate in YPP globally, including many who might not otherwise have had a platform, from tech reviewers to entertainers. And many of these creators are generating jobs and contributing to local and global economies," Neal Mohan, chief product officer, YouTube, said in a statement late on Monday.