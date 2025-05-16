Bangladesh observes Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Shish Haider Chowdhury underscored the government’s vision of an inclusive Bangladesh in which all citizens, especially persons with disabilities, can use every digital service on equal footing, and affirmed that the ICT Division is working tirelessly toward that goal.

Ayesha Taasin Khan said, “The digital world must be usable by everyone, adding that those who cannot access it are left far behind in real life.” She called on all stakeholders to move from awareness to action so that accessibility becomes routine across Bangladesh.

The audience included Khokon Chandra Barman, who was severely injured during the July–August Uprising and is now a disability-rights advocate. He called on both public and private institutions to ensure that all digital services become truly disability-friendly.

Earlier in the programme, Nahid Alam, Head of the Centre of Innovation Cluster at a2i, gave a presentation on a2i’s digital-accessibility initiatives and invited participants to collaborate on expanding these efforts.

Since 2012, GAAD has been celebrated worldwide on the third Thursday of May to build awareness of the need to make technology accessible to more than one billion people living with disabilities. In Bangladesh, a2i remains the only dedicated government initiative focused specifically on digital accessibility.