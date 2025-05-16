Bangladesh observes Global Accessibility Awareness Day
Bangladesh commemorated Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) with a vibrant event held at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Auditorium in Agargaon, jointly organised by Aspire to Innovate (a2i) programme and Friendship. The event sought to remind everyone that the digital services we use daily—websites, mobile apps, educational resources, and other online content—must be designed with features that are friendly to persons with disabilities.
The event featured Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser, Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, as the chief guest. Distinguished special guests included Shish Haider Chowdhury, Secretary, Information and Communication Technology Division; Mostafa Kamal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Social Welfare; and Ayesha Taasin Khan, Senior Director and Head of Inclusive Citizenship at Friendship. Mansur Ahmed Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees at Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), also graced the event.
Mohammad Monirul Islam, Joint Secretary, Cabinet Division, and Joint Project Director of the a2i Programme, presided over the session, while Abdullah Al Fahim, a2i’s Head of Project Management, delivered the welcome address.
In his remarks, Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb emphasised that the National Digital Transformation Strategy and ICT Reform Road Map have prioritised digital accessibility, calling it an exemplary alignment of technology and public policy. He added that Bangladesh has already begun ensuring accessibility at three levels—technical standards, security, and inclusive design. He also urged media outlets to add accessibility features to their websites, noting that this can be done without building entirely new systems. He also praised a2i's digital accessibility innovations and called for them to reach the underprivileged villages in remote areas.
Shish Haider Chowdhury underscored the government’s vision of an inclusive Bangladesh in which all citizens, especially persons with disabilities, can use every digital service on equal footing, and affirmed that the ICT Division is working tirelessly toward that goal.
Ayesha Taasin Khan said, “The digital world must be usable by everyone, adding that those who cannot access it are left far behind in real life.” She called on all stakeholders to move from awareness to action so that accessibility becomes routine across Bangladesh.
The audience included Khokon Chandra Barman, who was severely injured during the July–August Uprising and is now a disability-rights advocate. He called on both public and private institutions to ensure that all digital services become truly disability-friendly.
Earlier in the programme, Nahid Alam, Head of the Centre of Innovation Cluster at a2i, gave a presentation on a2i’s digital-accessibility initiatives and invited participants to collaborate on expanding these efforts.
Since 2012, GAAD has been celebrated worldwide on the third Thursday of May to build awareness of the need to make technology accessible to more than one billion people living with disabilities. In Bangladesh, a2i remains the only dedicated government initiative focused specifically on digital accessibility.
To commemorate the day, honors were presented to Grameenphone for its online sign-language customer service for speech- and hearing-impaired users; the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) for its multimedia talking books; and Islami Bank Bangladesh for launching its accessible “CellFin” digital-banking app.
The a2i Programme, operating under the guidance of the Cabinet Division and the Information and Communication Technology Division with support from UNDP, consistently leads pioneering digital inclusion efforts aimed at empowering persons with disabilities.
The event provided a platform for representatives and experts from various governmental and private institutions to highlight the significance of ensuring accessibility in web-based and electronic services. Attendees included representatives from donor agencies, banking and financial institutions, as well as members of print, electronic, and online media.