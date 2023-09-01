Neeraj, Nadeem and triumph of sports over ‘nasty’ politics

Sports have already been used as the apparatus to flame such hatred. We have seen in the last few decades how cricket has become a tool for the jingoists. The tours between India and Pakistan cricket teams between the countries are stopped and millions of people are deprived of the great, sweet rivalry. Virat Kohli, one of the greatest in the era is yet to play a Test match against Pakistan and in all likelihood, he will finish his career without playing against the neighbouring country.

Indeed, the tension between the countries has existed ever since their independence but in earlier eras crickets actually triumphed over the politicians to bind the amity. There are numerous stories about the lifelong friendship between the players of these two countries.

Suniil Gavaskar and Zaheer Abbas, two legends of the game used to share the same hotel room during their endeavour as rest of the world players at Australia in 1971-72. Even the war in Bangladesh, where India and Pakistan were on opposite sides, could not breach their friendship.

Later on, we observed Gavaskar and Imran Khan forming a brilliant 180-run stand to salvage the Rest of World XI against MCC in their bicentennial Test back in 1987.

It was a great era for cricket romantics as former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More recalls how they celebrated together. During Pakistan’s tour of India, the first four Tests ended in draws and despite the final one became so crucial the players did not forget to enjoy the Holi festival together at their Bangalore hotel. More recalls, how they painted the hotel red, threw colours to each other and sang but did not abstain from sledging as soon as they took the field.

But in a grander narrative the biggest knot of the countries took place as they hosted the World Cup same year. It was the watershed moment in the political history of cricket as for the first-time big event was hosted outside England and South Asians started to grasp the reign of the game gradually.

They hosted another World Cup within nine years and saw a rising South Asian power Sri Lanka clinching the title. In that tournament, Australia and West Indies forfeited their games against Sri Lanka citing the terrorists’ activities. To avert the loss of the Lankans, amid the busy schedule of the World Cup, India and Pakistan formed a combined side and travelled to the Island nation to play against the hosts and upheld the spirit of South Asia.

That very spirit saw Bangladesh getting the Test status in four years of time albeit huge lampooning from the major cricketing nations from the other side of the globe. Over the years, Bangladesh justified the decision as they improved and became a force to reckon with despite being a perennial loser initially.

In the post-colonial era, the regional unity is vital and the support that Bangladesh got is a great example that helping the neighbour is necessary not only to thrive but also efface some historical injustice.