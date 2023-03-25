Defending champ Alcaraz rolls into Miami Open 3rd round

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz motored into the third round of the Miami Open with a 6-0 6-2 win over Argentine Facundo Bagnis on Friday while Canada’s Bianca Andreescu upset Greek seventh seed Maria Sakkari to reach the last 32.

The Spanish top seed, looking to back up his Indian Wells triumph with a Miami title to complete the coveted “Sunshine Double”, barely broke a sweat as Bagnis was simply unable to keep pace with the variety in Alcaraz’s game.

“It was a perfect start and I feel ready for this tournament,” said Alcaraz.