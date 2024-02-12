Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum killed in car crash in Kenya

Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana died in a car crash in western Kenya that left a third passenger injured, police said Monday.

The 24-year-old was driving from Kaptaget to Eldoret in western Kenya on Sunday night when the car rolled.

"The accident happened around 11 pm (2000 GMT). The car had three occupants, two died on the spot, while one was taken to hospital. The two are Kiptum and his coach," said Peter Mulinge, police commander for Elgeyo Marakwet County in western Kenya.

"It is Kiptum who was driving heading to Eldoret and the vehicle lost control and rolled, killing the two on the spot. A female passenger sustained injuries and has been rushed to hospital," he told reporters.

