Hamza Choudhury gets clearance to represent Bangladesh

“Hamza Choudhury has today changed his national allegiance to Bangladesh,” the Facebook post reads.

BFF had been contacting Hamza for a while regarding the issue. After a series of different procedures, the decision was pending at the Player's Status Chamber of the Football Tribunal of FIFA.

Hamza Choudhury received a Bangladeshi passport in August, more than two months after applying to the Bangladesh high commission in London. Shortly afterwards, Hamza Choudhury got clearance from the English Football Association (FA).