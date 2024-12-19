Hamza Choudhury gets clearance to represent Bangladesh
British footballer of Bangladeshi origin Hamza Choudhury has finally received clearance from FIFA to play for the Bangladesh national football team. Hamza, midfielder of Leicester City Football Club in the English Premier League now faces no hurdles in representing Bangladesh.
Soon after, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) general secretary Imran Hossain confirmed the news of Hamza Chowdhrury getting the nod to represent Bangladesh. BFF also posted a video where the midfielder said, “I cannot wait to be playing for Bangladesh and hopefully see you soon.”
Leicester City Football Club also posted two photos of Hamza Choudhury holding the Bangladesh flag.
“Hamza Choudhury has today changed his national allegiance to Bangladesh,” the Facebook post reads.
BFF had been contacting Hamza for a while regarding the issue. After a series of different procedures, the decision was pending at the Player's Status Chamber of the Football Tribunal of FIFA.
Hamza Choudhury received a Bangladeshi passport in August, more than two months after applying to the Bangladesh high commission in London. Shortly afterwards, Hamza Choudhury got clearance from the English Football Association (FA).