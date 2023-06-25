Ruman Shana-Diya Siddique set to tie the knot

The invitation cards are ready and are being distributed. Abdul Gafur Shana doesn’t have a moment to spare. How can he? His youngest son is about to get married!

His youngest son is one of the most recognisable figures in the country’s sporting sector– Ruman Shana. Ruman, who has won gold medals for Bangladesh in archery in international meets, is tying the knot with a person he has known for a long time. His soon-to-be life partner is none other than Diya Siddique, the biggest name in woman’s archery in Bangladesh.

They are about to get married on 5 July at Diya’s hometown Nilphamari.