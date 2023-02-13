I want to be the fastest man in South Asia: Imranur Rahman

Many, many. From Dhaka, I’ve received the congratulatory message of the honourable prime minister through the state minister for youth and sports. From England, my family members, friends everyone has congratulated me. My coach has also congratulated me. Many have sent me text messages, saying, ‘great achievement’, ‘you have made us proud’. Here, the competitors from Qatar, Japan, Pakistan, India, Hong Kong and other countries have also congratulated me. Others didn’t expect that an athlete from Bangladesh would win gold. They are all shocked. One of them asked me things like where do I live, what do I do. The officials from the Asian Athletics were also surprised.